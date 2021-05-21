D’Angello & Francis release track ‘The Launch’ from new label Ravehouse Records: Listen

Recently taking huge steps in their career, Belgian duo D’Angello & Francis recently launched their brand new record label Ravehouse Records in partnership with Ada Music and Warner Music Group. The label aims to be a home for the new breed of future rave and big room techno, with D’Angello & Francis pioneering in these new genre fusions that are dominating the electronic space. Now, they have launched their label in a huge way by releasing the first track from it, and it’s no surprise that the duo are kicking it off themselves.

Aptly titled ‘The Launch’, it serves as the launchpad for Ravehouse Records, showcasing what fans can expect from this new platform in the future as it begins to take shape and form in a big way. About the label and the new music, they said this:

We are confident that the new label will appeal to a lot of DJs and give opportunities to a new generation of talented producers. We will put out sample packs and remix competitions, to help other artists get into the genre. We also hope to start touring with the label as soon as nightlife gets back on track worldwide”

‘The Launch’ is a track that certainly packs a punch. Relentlessly energetic, it encapsulates all the good spirit that you can find on a huge festival mainstage and brings it to your home through your speakers. With a cinematic buildup, the drop comes in to shatter the earth, with energy levels that keep getting higher and higher. A voice saying ‘get ready for the launch’ sprinkles even more excitement into the track, letting us know that the track is about to take us on the ride of a lifetime.

‘The Launch’ is a great start to Ravehouse Records and if you’re looking to learn more about the label, then you can do so here. Stream ‘The Launch’ here or below on Spotify.



