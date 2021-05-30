David Guetta teams up with Master KG and Akon for uplifting track ‘Shine Your Light ‘: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 27

The legendary David Guetta has teamed up with sensational Master KG and Akon for the brand new uplifting track, ‘Shine Your Light’. The release follows the huge successful collaborations with Akon, ‘Sexy Chick’ and ‘Play Hard’ which have recently both passed 300 million streams on Spotify.

As previously announced, the release of the track is to celebrate World Africa Day, with Master KG himself being a viral sensation in South Africa when his breakout single ‘Jerusalema’ spark a huge TikTok dance crazy. ‘Shine Your Light’ is an uplifting summery song, with empowering lyricism and incredible vocals from Akon. It’s a perfect addition to any summer playlist, that’s for sure going to put a smile on any listener’s face. David Guetta and Master KG had this to say about the single:

“I am thrilled to have been able to collaborate with Master KG, and I’m so pleased to get to work with my long-time friend Akon again! My hope is that ‘Shine Your Light’ brings joy to listeners around the world as we join each other on the dance floor once again.” – David Guetta

“I am blessed and excited to have collaborated with not one but two legends in David Guetta and Akon. ‘Shine Your Light’, my new single is special for me because it not only combines our different styles of music, but also spreads a positive message. Join us as we unite the world with love through music once again.” – Master KG

‘Shine Your Light’ is releasing on Warner Records and is accompanied by a very colour music video which you can check out here. Also, you should check this unmissable track for yourself on Spotify below.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel / via David Guetta’s Facebook