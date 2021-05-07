deadmau5 and Extreme Music launch specialist electronic dance music label beathau5

By Alexander Costello 23

Canadian record producer Joel Zimmerman, known professionally as deadmau5, has teamed up with Extreme Music, a production music arm of Sony Music Publishing, and UTA to launch a specialist electronic dance music licensing label called beathau5.

Bauthau5 is a main stage electronic dance music label created specifically for professional music users. Spearheaded by the JUNO Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Dj himself – deadmau5 – the label provides a platform for the ‘Strobe‘ star to take an authentic dive into the electronic dance music genre, with it, building the foundations for a library of flawless music selection that will include contributions from Mau5trap artists. For the label’s launch, deadmau5 is set to release five new albums that will arrive this spring. But wait… there is more.

In addition to the album releases, each product will release alongside an NFT (Non-fungible token) which has been created in collaboration with a world-renowned visual artist. However, details of the artist in question still remain under wraps, with details to emerge soon. Talking about the new collaboration, Russell Emanuel, CEO/ President of Extreme Music, said:

“Aligning with main stage talent has always set Extreme apart. Teaming up with the renowned deadmau5 and mau5trap is a massive get. Our clients expect the very best and we cannot wait for them to get their ears on this.”

As one of dance music’s biggest icons and much-loved artists, Joel continues to leave fans craving more, especially following the release of his latest collaboration with REZZ – ‘Hypnocurrency‘. When he’s not pumping out the latest must-have tracks, Joel demonstrates his talents elsewhere, most recently introducing a brand new plugin called OSC/PAR; much to the surprise of digital artists and dance music fans around the world. With so much dedication to the music he produces and everything in between, you can guarantee that his next album drops will be loaded with a stunning plethora of music we just can’t wait to get our hands-on.

Image credits: deadmau5 – beathau5 official press kit photo.