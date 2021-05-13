Defqon.1 Primal Energy 2022: get ready for 4 days of madness

By Samantha Reis 9

Defqon.1 will return in 2022 in full force, stronger than ever. In an announcement shared just a few hours ago, the organisers revealed that the Defqon.1 Primal Energy edition that has been pushed forward to 2022 will be in the form of a weekend festival, offering four days of the craziest fun. Join your tribe and get ready for this new level of defqon.1 that will happen from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27.

The fan community had been devastated after the announcement of the postponement of the 2021 edition. But what is certain is that the wait seems to be worth it, with this extra day that promises to exponentiate even more energy of this festival.

Produced by Q-Dance, Defqon.1 is an annual hardstyle festival held in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands. With an audience of around 65,000 attendants daily across multiple stages, a small correction is in order. This is not just a hardstyle festival, but ‘the’ hardstyle festival. Since its inception that Defqon has become one of the world’s most desired destinations for harder styles lovers.

Adding an extra day to Defqon.1 Primal Energy is equivalent to multiplying the artists, the hours of music, the hours of dancing, the shows, offering entertainment at record levels of magnitude.

If the anticipation was already great, it is now immense. This new party calendar that runs from Thursday to Sunday will be applied as early as 2021 to the digital version of the event. Defqon.1 at Home 2021 will run from June 24 to June 27.

With news of this nature happening frequently, it is worth keeping an eye on the festival’s social media. If you think there won’t be any more news, it’s because you don’t really know the spirit of heavier style festivals. Whether it’s digital or next summer, keep up the pace at Defqon.1. For more information about the festival visit the official website here.

Image credit: Defqon.1 (via Facebook)