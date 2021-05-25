DubVision unveil new single ‘Bad Blood’ on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS: Listen

By Jake Gable 38

By this point, DubVision need no introduction, but on account of their powerful production prowess, let’s give them one anyway! Since impressing with official remixes for the likes of Avicii & Nicky Romero (‘I Could Be The One‘) during the ‘golden era’ of EDM, the Dutch duo have since reworked numerous tracks for Martin Garrix (‘Higher Ground’, ‘Ocean‘ and ‘Scared To Be Lonely‘), and are now launching their own original production ‘Bad Blood‘ on his STMPD RCRDS label. The Deep Vice collaboration follows a real hot streak for Dubvision, who soared through 2020 with a string of massive anthems in their back-catalogue, including ‘Melody’, ‘Sign’, ‘Take My Mind’, and Alesso collaboration ‘One Last Time’. Famed for their progressive-tinged sound, the pair – who also featured at ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) 2019 before the pandemic kicked in – have amassed an army of fans worldwide on account of keeping the prog scene alive.

With ‘Bad Blood’ adopting a sensational top-line, the track fuses another well crafted melody with a floor-ready feel to add to the ever-growing arsenal of DubVision whoppers. Pairing up musically during their childhood, Stephan and Victor (aka DubVision) grew up in a music obsessed household, with their parents encouraging them to learn an instrument at the age of 7. The pair picked the piano, and soon became masters of melodies, which is still a prominent feature of their music right through to this day. Growing up in several countries, DubVision soon started to combine their musical influences with different cultures to form a well-rounded signature style. With Victor experimenting with electronic music, using different computer programs, Steve soon became interested in the dance music world, and it was at this stage, DubVision were born. You can catch their latest sizzler ‘Bad Blood’ below, and hop on over to our social media channels to let us know your thoughts on this one!

Image Credit: Jasper Suyk (http://www.jaspersuyk.com/)