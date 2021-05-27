DVBBS sample Yebba for latest release ‘Lose My Mind’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 9

Following the recent return to their roots with ‘Fool For Ya,’ the Canadian duo DVBBS are back with a dynamic production for their latest single ‘Lose My Mind.’ Brothers Chris and Alexander, have been at the very top of the electronic scene for quite some time now, with the producers never failing to impress their fans on the regular. Looking to follow-up their impressive first track that is part of their forthcoming album ‘SLEEP,’ the duo has opted at sampling Yebba’s original Sofar Sounds recording of ‘My Mind.’

This dance-pop crossover combined with the dynamic production prowess which we have been accustomed to over the years, help make this latest track one to stand out! With a groovy opening, the listener is enticed from the very start, whilst the soft bassline which features guitar instrumentals creates a sense of euphoria followed by a soaring drop which has DVBBS written all over it. And if that is not enough, YEBBA’s vocals from the original ‘My Mind” recording will provide that goosebump effect throughout.

Rising to fame from the get go, DVBBS took full advantage of their major label debut through Universal Music back in 2012, and have been full steam ahead ever since. Dropping one banger after the other, the duo reached the major leagues within the dance music scene with their hit single ‘Tsunami.’ Not letting success get to their minds, they have since blessed us with a string of hits such as ‘La La Land,’ ‘Gold Skies,’ and their No1 breakthrough hit ‘Angel.’ In a similar fashion, this latest single is destined for the very top of the charts, with DVBSS stating;

“This record means a lot to us… and is one of our favourite records to date.”

Performing at some of biggest stages within the industry, the brothers have also found themselves headlining major festivals worldwide, all the way from Tomorrowland, to Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza when naming a few! We are sure that ‘Lose My Mind’ will be played worldwide, with the safe return of festivals and shows just around the corner. Out now on Ultra Records, you can check DVBBS’s ‘Lose My Mind’ below, and let us know what you think of this latest banger in the comment’s section.

Image Credit: (Press)