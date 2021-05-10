EDC Portugal postpones 2021 event to next year

By Ellie Mullins 44

EDC Portugal has unfortunately been postponed from June of this year to 2022.

In what was meant to be a celebratory inaugural event, EDC Portugal’s first year will sadly have to wait one more year until things have reached a safe level of normality. Moving from June 18-20 of this year, the new dates are now confirmed to be June 17-19 2022 and will take place in Praia da Rocha, a beach in Southern Portugal. Stating reasons for their cancellation, a statement said the following:

Dear Headliners, Thank you for your patience and understanding over these past few months. We’ve worked extremely hard to deliver EDC in Portugal for you, but given the continuing travel restrictions on certain countries and other pandemic-related complications, we unfortunately are not able to guarantee the proper EDC experience for all of our fans globally at this time. As a result, EDC Portugal will be moving to June 17+18+19 of 2022. We know brighter days on the beach await us in the future, and we look forward to seeing you there. All current ticket holders will receive an email by this Friday, May 14 and will have the opportunity to roll their tickets over to the 2022 edition of the festival or request a refund. We are currently confirming our new lineup for 2022, which promises to be as good, if not better, than this year’s. More updates to follow, and we will see you Under the Electric Sky in 2022.

The lineup for this year included the likes of Alesso, Charlotte de Witte, Salvatore Ganacci and more across multiple genres, and they promise that next year’s lineup will be even better to make up for the sad cancellation of this year. Ticket holders will receive emails by this Friday, May 14 with instructions on what to do next regarding rolling tickets over or refunding them. Stay tuned on their social pages such as Facebook for more news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDC Portugal (@edc_portugal)

Image Credits: EDC Portugal (via Facebook / [1] & [2])