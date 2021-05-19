Eric Prydz reveals four upcoming shows in New York

By Ryan Ford 6

Alongside innovative events company Teksupport, Eric Prydz is to put on four dazzling new shows across the pond in New York later this year.

Announcing his first US stand alone dates of 2021, he and a very special friend are set takeover of New York for two consecutive weekends, November into December. No stranger to EPIC shows in the Big Apple (see what we did there), Prydz will return to a unique Brooklyn warehouse space on the waterfront as each weekend will feature a brand new production set-up.

On the first weekend, we will see the legendary Swedish producer play two extended solo sets, laying down his illustrious his progressive house sound, delving deep into the Pryda catalogue. Whats better, weekend two will see him also perform under his iconic techno alias Cirez D, alongside Drumcode founder, Adam Beyer; a spectacle thats definitely not to be missed after their incredible collaborative shows back in 2018.

Prydz is fresh off the back of a performance, as just three weeks ago he took to Club Space in Miami for a special set for the ‘III Points x Secret’ Project’, which lasted 4 hours.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 21st at 12pm EST. Tickets for Weekend One (Eric Prydz) in New York can be found here, whilst tickets for the following weekend (Cirez D) can be found here.

Image Credit: Loren Wohl