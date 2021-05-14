Excision welcomes attendees with stacked lineup for new bass music festival, Reunion

Missing out on this year’s sold-out Lost Land Music Festival? Have no fears as Excision is calling all those bass and dubstep enthusiasts with a brand new bass music festival called Reunion. Dropping the impressive lineup featuring artists such as ATLiens, Boogie T, Dion Timmer, Downlink, Subtronics, Sullivan King, and many more dubstep and bass legends this one is about to go off. Essentially providing a little taste of what is to come for this year’s Lost Land Music Festival with a legendary detox set from the king himself, Excision announcing Reunion has just made many of those in Ohio state undoubtedly much happier as he is providing another opportunity for the bass music community to come together. Even better, be on the lookout for an insane 12th Planet and Wooli b2b set to take place at the first-ever Reunion.

Reunion by Excision will also occur in the same location as Lost Lands Legend Valley on July 16 and 17. Changing it up in comparison to Lost Lands, the two-day event will not be a camping festival however attendees will have no worries as there will be shuttles from nearby hotels, free parking, as well as VIP passes. Building the anticipation even further as we reunite for an epic event to come, Excision shares:

“Over the last year, the team and I have had a lot of time to get creative. The one thing we couldn’t stop thinking about was getting back to live shows and celebrating with you all. What better way to do it than a Bass Family Reunion? With Lost Lands being sold out and still many months away, we just couldn’t wait!”

To purchase tickets and for more information on Reunion be sure to click here.

