Tom Staar & Ferry Corsten join Darla Jade for must-have anthem ‘Glow’: Listen

By Alexander Costello 31

A tantalising matchup, electric maestro Tom Staar has teamed up with Trance legend Ferry Corsten for a brand new collaboration that’s ready to dominate charts. Arriving via Armada Music, the pair enlist electro-pop artist Darla Jade for the featured vocals as the trio deliver a must-have anthem called ‘Glow‘. Join us as we take a closer look at this gem of a production.

Immediately noticeable from the onset, Darla Jade’s enchanting vocals cast listeners into a trance like state thanks to its euphoric atmosphere. As the melody begins to build, ‘Glow‘ is the perfect track to let your thoughts loose and allow the melodies to take the front seat. Brimming with rich synths, blistering basslines, and manipulating leads that chop and change throughout, this track delivers an intense and emotion-filled listening experience that guarantees you’ll hit this production on repeat; again and again. Overall, ‘Glow’ is a top tier trance collaboration that you must listen to right now. If this track has taught us anything, it’s that we want to see more Tom Staar and Ferry Corsten collabs in the not to distance future.

It remains a busy time for both producers who are both enjoying successive spells. Just last year, Tom worked up an impressive remix of Corsten’s icon track ‘Punk‘, a massive upgrade for the original that arrived from the early 2000s. Additionally, Mr Staar has kept himself on the active DJs list with releases including ‘We Found Love‘ and ‘Wating On My Love‘ with English powerhouse Kryder. Across the pond, Ferry Corsten kept fans entertained with a stunning home-performance set for DJ Mag House Party – definitely one to check out. If you’re ready to enjoy a stellar trance production, check out ‘Glow‘ below. For more great music like this, don’t forget to check out the latest tracks, edits, remixes, and collaborations from your favourite DJs and producers right here.

Image Credits: Tom Staar (Press), Ferry Corsten (Press)