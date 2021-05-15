Gorgon City continue hot streak with new single ‘Never Let Me Down’

By Jake Gable 10

Renowned British production duo Gorgon City have released their new single ‘Never Let Me Down‘ featuring Hayley May via Positiva/EMI. Offering up a club-ready sound of hard hitting house piano and soulful melodies, the track has all the characteristics of a soundtrack to summer 21′. The single follows the recent announcement of the duo’s highly anticipated third album ‘Olympia’, out June 25th, accompanied by a 27-date album tour, which comes to a close at London‘s iconic Prinkworks in December. Incredibly the hometown show at Printworks sold out in 4-mins, with over 5000 fans snapping up tickets for Gorgon City’s return to the capital. The duo have now sold more than 40,000 tickets in the UK and US this year, including their grand Back To Love 2-day festival in Finsbury Park on August 7th/8th. Liverpool, San Francisco & Detroit also sold out instantly upon the release of tickets last week, setting the tone for Gorgon City’s most in demand and ambitious tour to date.

Formed in 2012, Gorgon City have sold over 10 million singles and clocked up over 1.5 billion streams. While the duo are no strangers to chart success with hits such as ‘Ready For Your Love‘, their sound is rooted deep in club culture and made for live shows. Many songs get road tested in clubs before being put onto an album. The live setting is where the duo truly thrive – 2019 saw amazing sets around the world including Coachella, EDC Vegas and Israel’s Get Lost Festival, as well as sold-out shows from iconic UK venues such as Warehouse Project and Tobacco Dock. The fans’ demand for Gorgon City’s return to the clubs is undeniable. This September, the duo will embark on some of their biggest and boldest shows to date, with the driving force being ‘Olympia’. You can check out the pulsating new release below!

Image Credit: Gorgon City (Official Press Kit Photo)