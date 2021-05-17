i_o’s cause of death has been ruled as natural causes

By Ellie Mullins

In what was a tragic loss for the electronic community last year, i_o (Garrett Lockhart) sadly passed away in November at the age of 30, leaving behind a large discography of beautiful genre-crossing hits. Touching hearts everywhere he went, his cause of death has officially been ruled.

Ruled by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, they have revealed that his cause of death was natural. Listing a thyroid condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, it is an autoimmune condition that damages the thyroid gland and usually affects more women than men. Without treatment, it can be fatal but proper diagnosis can save lives. The report, which can be viewed here, also stated that he had passed away in his home.

In the post which announced his death (which remains to be the last post on his social media accounts), it stated:

“This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared/”

i_o was a producer who aimed to constantly break boundaries, crossing genres such as techno and progressive and introducing a whole new crowd to the techno scene. Releasing remixes for the likes of Above & Beyond and collaborating with Tommy Trash, he was also due to start up his own label under the umbrella of Armada and had big plans in store. Leaving a big hole in the industry, the electronic scene continues to mourn his death

Image credit: i_o press