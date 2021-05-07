ILLENIUM, Valerie Broussard & Nurko slow down time with ‘Sideways’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 2

ILLENIUM has rapidly made a name for himself in the music industry through his distinctive and emotive production skills. Always taking listeners on a euphoric journey followed by massive amounts of dubstep and bass elements to keep all those bass heads satisfied on the main stage, ILLENIUM is truly an icon in the electronic music scene. A legend indeed both on and off the stage, this melodic-bass producer is throwing down his very own festival known as Ember Shores which is completely sold out which just shows how much of a strong fan base the “Illenials” are. Recently debuting his unreleased collaboration with the legends SLANDER, Krewella, Excision, and Haliene, ILLENIUM is an undoubtedly talented producer who has a few surprises up his sleeves. Blessing all his fans with an uplifting collaboration with no other than Valerie Broussard and Nurko, “Sideways” is ILLENIUM’s latest single leading up to the release of his fourth album Fallen Embers.

Topping the U.S charts and acquiring over 5 billion collective streams, ILLENIUM is a producer who continues to impress us with his eclectic sound. With ILLENIUM calling upon Valerie Broussard and Nurko, we already know this single is about to take us directly into the feels. With Valerie’s classic vocals flowing smoothly alongside subtle guitar chords and stargazing production elements, these artists are connecting with us on a much deeper level. Slowly building up with reverberating frequencies, a fury of drum claps leads directly into a melodic-bass inspired drop which provides listeners a sense of euphoria. Only progressing forward over time, ILLENIUM, Valerie Broussard, and Nurko are undeniably the perfect match for this breathtaking single. Always impressing us one beat at a time, ILLENIUM shares:

“I loved working with Valerie and Nurko on this track. The vocal has so much emotion and musically we created a song with an almost jubilant air. I wanted it to be a celebration of making it through this crazy year all of us just had.”

Listen to ILLENIUM, Valeria Broussard, and Nurko’s “Sideways” below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Maddie Córdoba