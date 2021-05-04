Lane 8 announces ‘This Never Happened’ event at Red Rocks this October

By Ouranios Savva 24

Lane 8’s return to Red Rocks is official! The American DJ/producer will be returning to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 15, 2021. As announced today on both Lane 8’s and Red Rocks social media accounts, everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to enjoy a 4-hour extended set from one of the very best in the industry. Known for his versatility when it comes to house music, Lane 8 himself could not contain his excitement for this upcoming event, whilst stating;

“Headlining red rocks is an absolute dream come true for me, I still can’t quite wrap my head around the idea that it’s really happening!!”

Located in Colorado, U.S., the Red Rocks Amphitheatre is an open-air amphitheatre built into a rock-structure. At such a scenic venue, Lane 8 will be showcasing all the new music that he has been working on for more than over a year now. With the event expected to be a huge success, a theme of This Never Happened will look to add even further anticipation for its attendees. All attendees will be asked to refrain from using their phones for the recording of photos or videos, and instead they will be rewarded by immersing themselves in the music, the surroundings, and the like-minded people around them.

If you are looking to experience the event first hand, tickets will be going on sale on Friday, May 7 2021, at 10am whilst an allocation for artist pre-sale tickets is also available, and they will be going on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, May 5 2021, at 10am MT. Tickets and further information on the event can be found here.

it’s truly a dream come true to announce my first headline @RedRocksCO show. 4 hour set this October – can’t wait to show you guys the new music i’ve been working on!! this will be a This Never Happened show. 📵 presale tix on sale tomorrow 10am MT

use password TNHREDROCKS pic.twitter.com/mhsIfv07CM — Lane 8 (@Lane8music) May 4, 2021

Image Credits: Lane 8 (via Facebook), Red Rocks (via Nathan Thrift)