Malaa kicks off Tchami’s ‘Year Zero’ remix project with ‘Praise’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 17

The mysterious French record producer and DJ Malaa has sparked huge waves of excitement and enigma across the industry, especially among the admirers of bass house and dance-pop ever since he broke onto the scene through Tchami’s label Confession. The artist is set to be the talking point once again as he kicks off Tchami’s Year Zero remix project with a blistering club-based remix of the critically acclaimed track Praise.

Malaa has done absolute justice to the beauty of the original while adding his steady basslines with an increased tempo to reflect those groovy club-based vibes. His work on Gunna’s vocal hooks layered with some funky leads and an exotic house drum kit is just a slight glimpse of what to expect from the whole remix package, which will be out on 26th June.

Here’s what Tchami had to say about Malaa’s release and the forthcoming remix project –

“When I asked Malaa which track he wanted to remix, he picked ‘Praise’ featuring Gunna almost instantly. I absolutely love the vibe of this one and hope everyone will appreciate his hard work on it.”

The speculations about the involvement of Tchami in the mysterious project Malaa have always been around, where some theories have even explained how DJ Snake or Mercer could also be a part of it. Well, there’s no concrete evidence behind these claims as of now, so all we can do is cherish this fine piece of work by Malaa on Praise. Be sure to check it out below –

Image Credits – Malaa (via Instagram)