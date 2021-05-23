Marshmello collabs with The Jonas Brothers on ‘Leave Before You Love Me’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 18

The mysterious producer and DJ Marshmello continues to raise the bar in the world of EDM with his recent successful music, as well as making history just last week when he was announced to be performing at the UEFA Champions Final, being the first electronic producer to play at this event. Now the producer has astonished fans again as he teams up with American superstar boyband The Jonas Brothers on a brand new showstopping ballad titled ‘Leave Before You Love Me’.

No stranger to working with A-list artists, Marshmello has worked with the likes of Selena Gomez, Halsey, and Bastille creating huge hits and perfectly produced tracks. This time around, ‘Leave Before You Love Me’ is powerful and delicate sounding. With a lower BPM, the production style perfectly compliments The Jonas Brothers’ incredible and soft vocals. Containing emotional lyrics telling a story of as the title suggests, leaving a relationship before things get too serious, preventing any heartbreaking to take place. The lyrics and the guitar-filled synths pull at the heartstrings and allows for a truly magical and relaxing listen.

Along with the release of the new song, Marshmello was also announced to be joining the trio of brothers on stage when they perform this track live at the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards, during a melody of The Jonas Brothers’ other classic tracks which takes place Sunday May 23 5pm PT. Until then you can check ‘Leave Before You Love Me’ out for yourself on Spotify below and also check the official lyric video which accompanied the release of the track here.

Image Credit: Press