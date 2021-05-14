Martin Garrix’s birthday: celebrate with his debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

By Ellie Mullins 51

Today, Friday 14 May, Martin Garrix turns 25 years old! To celebrate, we’re looking back upon his debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix from way back in 2014.

Back in 2014, Martin Garrix was truly beginning to explode. With the release of his breakthrough smash hit ‘Animals’ just the year before, it had opened many doors for him and it wasn’t long until his name was absolutely everywhere. As well as a performance at Ultra Miami and the release of iconic Sander van Doorn and DVBBS collaboration ‘Gold Skies’, he made his debut on BBC Radio 1 for their coveted Essential Mix series. This two hour mix was perhaps one of his most iconic ones to date, so let’s look back on it.

Starting strong with the KAYTRANADA remix of Flume and Freddie Gibbs track ‘Holdin’ On’, we are also greeted down the line with tracks and remixes from legends such as Tchami, Shiba San and Nora En Pure, giving us an insight into the music that Garrix loves and listens to. The second half is where we get to hear more original tunes from the Dutch legend, with tracks such as Afrojack collaboration ‘Turn Up The Speakers’, Dillon Francis collaboration ‘Set Me Free’, and of course ‘Animals’ to name a few being prevalent.

About the Essential Mix, he stated just before it went live:

“For my Essential Mix, I wanted to switch things up by starting with music that’s inspiring me right now. The second hour brings the energy – revisiting tracks from my career with a couple of exclusives too.”

The Essential Mix is a perfect way to celebrate Martin Garrix and his birthday today, so listen loud below! He has also given us a birthday present himself, in the form of new single ‘We Are The People‘ with Bono and The Edge.

