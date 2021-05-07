Offer Nissim & MR.BLACK join forces once again for ‘Show Me Love’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 25

MR.BLACK and Offer Nissim have proved to be a match made in heaven thanks to their September 2020 collaboration ‘Mucho Bien‘. The track exploded, making its way into the lives of many prolific artists such as Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Oliver Heldens and Nicky Romero and now they are looking to mimic that success with the release of their exciting new second collaboration together, ‘Show Me Love’.

Revealed Recordings mainstay MR.BLACK has enjoyed a highly successful career over the past few years, garnering attention from some of the heavyweights in the scene such as Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Hardwell and many more. Performing at the likes of Tomorrowland and touring all over the world, he continues to go from strength to strength and his popular releases showcase this perfectly. Offer Nissim is an Israeli producer who has enjoyed an extensive career spanning since the 90’s. An expert in the genres of tribal house, progressive and trance to name a few, the well-rounded artist has a massive following and together, MR.BLACK and Offer Nissim are a force to be reckoned with.

‘Show Me Love’ opens with a haunting vocal that instantly pulls the listener into the track. Synths build upon each other to create a soaring soundscape which do an expert job of transporting listeners into the drop. The drop itself is dark, mysterious and punching with lively synths which create a perfect foundation to make anyone want to dance. Another perfect piece from the two producers, this further proves why they should team up once again.

‘Show Me Love’ adds to MR.BLACK and Offer Nissim’s growing and impresive discographies, and you can listen to it below.



Image Credits: Offer Nissim (Press), MR.BLACK (Press)