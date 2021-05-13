New Las Vegas ‘Moonbeam’ club series to feature CamelPhat, Disclosure and more

By Samantha Reis 21

Las Vegas has always been an epicentre of fun. This summer, the bar is raised with ‘Moonbeam‘, the brand new club series that promises to shake up the season with huge residencies.

Resorts Worlds Las Vegas in partnership with Zouk Group offer the grand opening to highlight this summer in the wild city. We are talking about a $4.3 billion integrated resort, the first to rise on the Strip in the last ten years, and that promises to be an effervescent entertainment bubble, standing out already from the start with this announcement. The new Las Vegas hospitality has just announced ‘Moonbeam’, a brand new club series that will be held every Sunday at Ayu Dayclub, one of the new venues of the company. ‘Moonbeam’ will feature top-class residencies, which are a real eye-catcher for those who can’t resist a glamorous venue with the best music. Artists gracing the agenda of this club series are Green Velvet, Disclosure, Jamie Jones, ZHU, Duke Dumont, MK, BLOND:ISH, Purple Disco Machine, Jamie Jones, Eli & Fur, The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, and CamelPhat. The premiere of ‘Moonbeam’ will take place on July 4 and will feature The Martinez Brothers, followed by Disclosure who will perform the following week.

We’re excited to announce the Zouk residency of @disclosure. See them this summer at #MoonBeamLV, a sunrise to moonlight event happening every Sunday. Learn more: https://t.co/TRbaXb0fHn pic.twitter.com/eQiCCVfTYd — ZoukGroupLV (@ZoukGroupLV) May 10, 2021



But, all this comes at a price. While the concept appeals to all tastes, the prices will certainly not be for all wallets. The tickets for the newly announced club series ‘Moonbeam’ are priced at $100 for men and $75 for women. Bungalows are available from $15,000, which include private pool access, privacy and exclusive stage views. There are also cabana and couch options which will be priced according to the option selected but will range between $4,000 and $8,000.

‘Moonbeam’ offers luxury, quality music and a host of other experiences that promise to excel your summer. The full list of artists, the schedule, tickets and tables and all important information are available here.

Image Credits: zoukgrouplv.com