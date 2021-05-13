Nightlife capacity restrictions to lift in Washington D.C.

By Ryan Ford 20

Restrictions upon the nightlife sector in Washington D.C. are set to lift later this summer as COVID-19 case numbers have plummeted in the area and vaccinations are well in circulation.

With vaccinations well underway in some areas of the world, restrictions are lifting as things move slowly towards normality. In cities across the U.S, that appears to be the case with Washington D.C one of the latest to start to opening up its amenities. The plans include intentions to lift capacity restrictions for bars and nightclubs completely on June 11; indoor capacity for bars and nightclubs will be increased from 25 to 50% starting ahead of that on May 21. Venues will also be able to remain open until 3 a.m. on weekends and 2 a.m. on weekdays.

36.4% of D.C.’s total population is fully vaccinated so far, enabling the local authorities to now follow in the footsteps of surrounding areas such as Maryland and Virginia who have already lifted many of their COVID-19 restrictions this year.

Set to lift restrictions upon nightlife in Washington D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference,

“We’re very pleased that over the last several days, we have seen our case spread, our community spread numbers, venture out of the red into the yellow and fast approaching the green. You might remember that our daily case rate peaked in January at 45.9. And today you can see it’s down to 6.6.

Image Credit: Time Out

