Oliver Heldens returns to London for headline Printworks show

By We Rave You Staff 9

House music maestro Oliver Heldens returns to London’s iconic Printworks venue this September for an unforgettable showcase. This event marks Oliver’s biggest London show to date, and fans will no doubt flock from all over the UK to see him perform at the incredible Press Halls.

Taking place on Saturday 25th September from 12:00-23:00, Oliver Heldens’ headline show at Printworks is expected to see him delve deep into house and techno, the two genres which have formed the basis of his distinctive signature sound. The all-day party will no doubt prove incredibly popular with Oliver’s fanbase, especially following such a long period without live events in the UK as a result of the pandemic.

Oliver Heldens, also known by his techno moniker HI-LO, has been making consistent leaps forward in the quality of his productions. Initially finding fame through his addictive anthem ‘Gecko‘, Oliver’s most recent tracks have seen him experiment with other genres, delving deeper into the dark realm of techno. Recent releases under his HI-LO alias ‘Check‘ with Will Clarke and ‘Saw of Olympus‘ with Reinier Zonneveld have explored particularly deep territories, bringing even more diversity to Oliver’s broad discography.

Oliver Heldens is the most recent cover star of the We Rave You magazine, and sat down with us for an interview alongside collaborator Reinier Zonneveld to discuss his musical origins and his plans for the future. Needless to say, fans were provided with a unique insight into the artist’s inspirations and the process behind their paths into the music industry. Check out the full interview here.

Oliver is set to perform at Printworks London on Friday 25th September 2021, sign up for access to pre-sale tickets here.

Image credit: Rukes.com