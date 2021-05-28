One World Radio kickstart Tomorrowland Top 1000 countdown for 2021

By Ryan Ford 2

For the third year in a row, the Tomorrowland Top 1000 countdown is on for 2021, as fans have been voting in their thousands for their Top 3 favourite Tomorrowland Anthems.

Until June 4th, expect the countdown to continue as Tomorrowland & One World Radio are counting down an overview of the most iconic tracks in the history of Tomorrowland. Taking listeners on a typically magical journey, they will be counting down 100 tracks per day until they arrive at the final 10 tracks. The Top 10 anthems have already been deduced as they were voted for by you, the People of Tomorrow, however they still need to be ranked from 1-10. You can have your say by ranking them in your preferred order as the final round of voting is still open on the Tomorrowland website; by voting for your number 1, you may earn yourself the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend Tomorrowland!

Expect to hear the results of the vote as the ultimate number one track will be revealed during a special broadcast featuring a bunch of special guests on June 4th!

While we eagerly await the result of the Top 1000, more exciting news has arrived in that Tomorrowland have also just unveiled the lineup for their groundbreaking and revolutionary digital festival, Around the World, set to take place on 16th & 17th of June.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Facebook