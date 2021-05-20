Pendulum set to release new ‘Elemental’ EP on 17th June

By Jake Gable 17

Pendulum – one of the most successful drum & bass bands of all time – will be releasing their new ‘Elemental’ EP this Summer, on 17th June. Also set for release on the same date is the final single to come from the EP, ‘Louder Than Words’, a collaboration with duo HYBRID MINDS. The new Pendulum EP will consist of four tracks, and is their first body of work to be released since 2010’s number #1 smash hit album ‘Immersion’, which included iconic hits such as ‘Watercolour‘ and ‘The Island’. The EP will also be available on 12” vinyl in the form of a premium phenakistoscope picture disc, which utilises the artwork to create a unique animation when played at 45 rpm and filmed on a mobile phone.

Both as a live band and DJ outfit ‘TRINITY’, Pendulum have headlined some of the biggest venues and festival stages across the globe – including recently performing a one-off, historic show at Spitbank Fort, a centuries-old sea fort in the Solent, near Portsmouth. Undoubtedly one of the biggest electronic bands of all time, the group – led by acclaimed vocalist Rob Swire – have 3 platinum albums to their name including renowned debut ‘Hold Your Colour’ and a UK #1 and #2 for ‘Immersion’ and ‘In Silico’ respectively. The drum and bass/rock band from Perth, Australia have sold over a million albums in the UK alone, and have sold out global arena tours and played to thousands across main stage performances including Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Printworks London, and a headline slot at Ultra Miami. This Summer, Pendulum will return with live shows at The Drumsheds in London, in addition to gigs at the likes of Creamfields, Parklife Festival, We Are FSTVL, and the Titan Weekender in Cardiff. One of the singles which is set to be featured on the EP is recent single ‘Nothing For Free’ which you can listen to below:

Image Credit: Pendulum (Press)