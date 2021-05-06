Porter Robinson has 12 out of 14 tracks from ‘Nurture’ on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart

By Ellie Mullins 4

The electronic world has had time to digest the second studio album from Porter Robinson, ‘Nurture‘ for some time now. As everyone is sat listening to the full body of work on repeat, the chart results are in coming from Billboard.

The impressive data shows that Porter Robinson currently has 12 tracks from ‘Nurture’ charting on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, and the album is 14 tracks long meaning that there are only TWO tracks that aren’t charting currently. The two tracks in question are previously released singles ‘Something Comforting’ and ‘Mirror’. Currently, ‘Look at the Sky’, which is also a previously released single, takes the highest spot coming in at #16. It is certainly a momentous achievement, and not an easy one at that.

.@porterrobinson has 12 songs on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs this week: #16, Look At The Sky

#19, Unfold

#20, Get Your Wish

#23, Musician

#28, Lifelike

#30, Wind Tempos

#33, Mother

#35, do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do

#41, Sweet Time

#43, Dullscythe

#46, Blossom

#50, Trying To Feel Alive — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 4, 2021

This isn’t the only impressive chart placement that ‘Nurture’ and its tracklist has gotten, either. The Spotify Top 10 US Album Debuts had the album charting in at #2, just behind Moneybagg Yo‘s ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’. Not only has it gained critical success, but is being vastly enjoyed by fans and fellow producers in the scene alike, and has been a more than successful second debut for the American producer.

Have you listened to ‘Nurture’ yet? You can do so below, and be sure to tell us what your favourite track is.



Image credit: Dan Regan