Porter Robinson’s ‘Nurture’ debuts at #1 on Billboard Charts

By Ellie Mullins 16

Not long ago, we reported that Porter Robinson, with second album ‘Nurture’, hit a massive achievement of having 12 out of 14 tracks on the album charting on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic chart at the same time (read the full article here). Now comes even more impressive chart wins for Porter and his ‘Nurture’ album.

It has just been reported that ‘Nurture’ has made its debut on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart at the top spot (week of May 8). Debuting at #1, it is worth noting that this is the first album of 2021 to do so on the Billboard electronic chart, further proving that the album is breaking boundaries for Porter. In the week ending April 29, one week after ‘Nurture’s official release date on April 23, the album had sold 14,000 units which has been reported by Billboard – in conjunction with MRC Data – to be the highest weekly total since Kylie Minogue‘s #1 ‘Disco’ in November of last year.

Previously speaking to Billboard about the album, Porter Robinson said this:

“I thought about almost all of Nurture through the lens of pop music in the sense that it’s verse/chorus driven, but I was never thinking radio.”

The album continues to do well, with Porter also recently announcing his ‘Nurture’ North America tour at the tail end of this year, and dates can be viewed here. The full album can also be listened to below.



Image credit: Lindsay Ellary for Billboard