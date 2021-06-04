Rising talent Facading delivers emphatic new midtempo single ‘Freefalling’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 36

Out under the esteemed record label, NCS, 22-year-old producer, Facading, has delivered a moment of midtempo sorcery, with his intoxicating new single ‘Freefalling’.

Renowned for his archetypal, dark electronic vibes, the NCS mainstay hailing from Norway, has quickly found his feet within midtempo field. Much to the joy of his avid followers, ‘Freefalling’ provides everything and more within a finely polished mix as he meticulously crafts an emotional number, combining a meaningful top-line and bassline on which to promote the enchanting vocal hook upon which the track is centred.

Speaking on his refreshing new record, Facading detailed the thought process behind his production;

“This is the follow up to my previous track Walk Away which was a huge hit last year. I really tried to incorporate the signature sounds of Walk Away to keep the vibe while introducing a more mature version of my style. During the last year I really found my feet within the mid tempo genre and I hope my listeners will recognise and enjoy the result.”

Image Credit: Facading (Press)