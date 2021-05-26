Sebastian Park celebrates Warner Music Philippines release with special guest mix: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 30

Korean born but American raised Sebastian Park has been continually raising the bar in the world of electronic dance music, with stellar releases on labels such as Hexagon, Dirty Dutch Music, and Darklight Recordings. The young star is thriving as he drops a sensational guest mix on Sora Radio to celebrate his brand new track releasing on Warner Music Philippines titled ‘Rockin Tonight’

Starting DJing in 2011 and producing in 2013, Sebastian isn’t afraid to stray away from the path with the genre of his musical releases, with bass house, future house, and even disco. An expert to a mix, listeners of his very own Nū Wav Radio will surely understand. The variety of genres also applies to this guest mix with a whole host of different sounding tracks, allowing for a very unique mix. The mix contains tracks from Joel Corry, Nicky Romero, and DubVision and the DJ discusses the thought process and reasoning behind the mix further when he added:

“This guest mix was for my newest future house track “Rockin Tonight” on Warner Music Philippines / Sora Music Group. In this mix, you’ll hear a lot of my tunes from last year to this year with also many unreleased edits I’ve made throughout the year. Whether it’s a live show or my radio shows I always try to make my sets feel like a story. Starting with opening type music with house and tech then gradually playing more MainStage music. I love play groovy or bouncy-type tracks to keep the dance floor grooving.”

Supported by the likes of Martin Garrix, Don Diablo and Sam Feldt, Sebastian Park is truly making waves in the industry, someone who you can find more about by reading the exclusive interview from when we caught up with the man himself last summer. And check out this amazing guest mix for yourself on Soundcloud below.

Image Credit: Sebastian Park (Press)