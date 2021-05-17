Senses in Croatia, one of the first festivals of the summer, announces massive first phase lineup

By Ellie Mullins 55

Set to be one of the very first festivals of this summer, Senses in Croatia (formerly AWAKE), taking place July 12-15, is set to once again welcome in visitors from multiple countries this year following a spectacular edition last year. With its tropical destination of Zrce Beach, not only will it delight the musical senses with a whole host of top tier names, but ticket holders will be able to soak in the sun, sand and waves day and night. With over 20 carefully selected names joining forces at two massive clubs over four days and nights, there will certainly be no shortage of entertainment. More than just a festival though, it is a holiday experience which offers a dazzling experience for those that purchase tickets.

Heading the first phase of artist announcements are a whole host of genre fusions set to entertain any electronic music lover. With lots of styles at the forefront of Senses, you’ll be able to find influences from the likes of progressive, trance, deep, techno and more. Trance titan Markus Schulz will be joined by the likes of Ferry Corsten, Ilan Bluestone and Sander van Doorn who excitingly brings with him his Purple Haze alias and show. This isn’t all though, as Gardenstate, Guiseppe Ottaviani, Estiva, Oliver Smith and Sunny Lax make up the rest of the A-list names along with some fantastic support names. Starting off strong, Senses is designed to connect fans with some of the biggest names in the industry for a uniquely curated event surrounded by the unspoiled beauty of the island of Pag.

If this all sounds intriguing, then you can buy your tickets right now. With packages set to suit all budgets from private beach house accommodation or hotels and beyond, there are plenty of options to sort through and you can do so here through their official website. You can also view the official lineup announcement below and watch last year’s aftermovie here to gear up for what will be one of the first, and biggest, festivals of this year.

Image credit: Senses