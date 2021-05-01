Slushii joins forces with Volt to take listeners on a futuristic riddim experience with ‘Just A Memory’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 12

Many fans would agree that all we need is Slushii in our lives to bring out all those good vibes around the globe with his radiating energy both on and off the stage. Whether it be serving free sushi to his fans during his show in Tokyo or riding his own waves in the industry through his ever-evolving production style, I can confirm “All I Need” is Slushii to seamlessly shift levels from melodic and future bass, dubstep, trap, and even some good old groovy house music. Drawing influence from both old sounds and new, Slushii is once again changing the game as he has called upon his best friend and Australian producer Volt to take listeners on a futuristic riddim experience with “Just A Memory.” With Volt shocking the bass scene one hard-hitting release at a time, what surprises fans more is his ability to infuse both storming dubstep and bass signatures into his music such as his infectious collaboration with YDG on “Evil Dead.” A power-duo indeed with Slushii and Volt joining forces, fasten those seatbelts as you are about to go on a wild ride with these two genre-bending producers.

Combining elements of sonic soundscapes and soulful vocal chops which echo throughout the single, these artists are calmly leading you into their musical vortex filled with surprises. With a booming percussion and a fury of drum claps, Slushii and Volt are satisfying all those riddim enthusiasts as they push the gas with a menacing drop which only continues to further progress. In an era of music tuned to computerized precision, this collaboration instills a feeling of happiness while urging listeners to hit the rail and jam it out with their best friends during festival season. With a futuristic approach to the collaboration, the boundary-pushing artists prove they are a force of nature in regards to blurring the boundaries and connecting with their audience through any genre they touch. Bringing the metal twisting signatures on this one to ignite the engine, Slushii and Volt are a match made in heaven and we can only hope to be blessed with more collaborations in the near future.

Listen to “Just A Memory” by Slushii and Volt below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Jacob Tyler Dunn