Consisting of Zohar and Bat-El, married producer and DJ duo Small ToK have been making a name for themselves in the Israel music scene, and are also slowly starting to dominate in other countries thanks to their infectious energy. With a fun and unique blend of pop and the golden days of EDM, bound to make listeners nostalgic, the duo have established their own brand of signature sounds and styles which is further helping them to get their name out into the electronic world.

With previous singles such as ‘Play Me‘, Alive’, ‘Butterflies’ and many others which have seen a successful amount of streaming numbers, Small ToK have been supported over the years by big leagues such as Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt and many more with the list continuing to grow alongside their popularity. Now, they present their latest offering which comes in the form of new single ‘Reality’.

About Reality, the duo say:

“This song is really special and close to our hearts. It started as lyrics and melody on the back of a motorbike while touring the Philippines, continued as a weird Bass House track and was finalized as an awesome, groovy Piano House song which we absolutely love. Took us almost a year to finish ‘Reality’ but it was definitely worth it.”

Bringing feel-good house vibes to this production, it is a track that will have you moving your body without even being aware of it. Pulsating synths and groovy toplines combine to create a soundscape that will give listeners all the summer vibes that they could possibly need – and want. Proving their status as bonafide stars, you can now listen to ‘Reality’ below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think of it on our social media accounts!

