Steve Aoki drops nostalgic Dim Mak x Powerpuff Girls clothing collaboration

By Jack Spilsbury 25

Dim Mak, the brand and record label of the legendary DJ and Producer Steve Aoki is provoking nostalgia for 90s and early 2000s babies around the world as they drop a brand new fashion line in collaboration with Cartoon Network‘s Powerpuff Girls.

Just like Dim Mak’s fashion collaborations before, such as the Naruto collection that released in September 2020, Powerpuff Girls line features a wide range of t-shirts and hoodies. Sparking retro vibes that are brightly tie-dye and pastel-coloured as well as beautifully designed, the collection also has a fresh look that the clothing line always achieves. Featuring artwork of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup themselves doing what they do best, the line also has appearances from the girl’s well-known enemy Mojo Jojo. Discussing the line and the inspiration behind it further, Steve Aoki stated:

“Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup fight for justice and defeat the bad guys all while being unapologetically themselves. Raised by women, my superheroes were my mother and my sisters. To value kindness, compassion, and lead with empathy but also stand and fight for the values integral to you was their code. They taught me that no matter what anyone says or does be whoever you want to be … by any means necessary!”

The limited-edition collection is available to purchase now, and you check out all the pieces for yourself on the Dim Mak clothing website here.

Image credit: Aldo Carrera