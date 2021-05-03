Swiss government unveils plan to return to large events

The Swiss federal government is one of the latest to reveal plans to get back to large scale events, and normality. Switzerland has not seen large-scale events with a capacity of over 1,000 ever since February of 2020 but this month could change that, thanks to new plans that the government has unveiled which includes provisional dates and also approved capacities.

Towards the end of May, Swiss cantons are able to approve large-scale events of up to 3,000 people providing that they start from June 1. This is in line with the government’s protection scheme for events, which will cover cancellation costs for events that are taking place between June 1 and April 30 2022 if they have to be cancelled due to government-related Covid-19 restrictions. Also from September 1, the capacity is looking to be moved up to 10,000 people, but this is all subject to change if the virus takes a hold of things once again.

This news follows developments earlier in April which said that Switzerland has once again allowed the return of indoor and outdoor shows partially, with capacities of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. The Swiss government also stated that only people who have been vaccinated, have a negative Covid-19 test or have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed into the large-scale events.

According to The Federal Council, a covid certificate is looking to be established which will make it easier to prove that a person is fit for entry to events, and they are also looking to trial certain Covid-19 restrictions in early summer with around 300-600 people with three pilot events. Some of these proposals, though, have come too late in the year for many major Swiss festivals that will not take place this year, so it seems as though Switzerland may have to wait until 2022 for a possible normal festival season.

Image credit: Gurtenfestival