Ten City tease new album with a buoyant piano house anthem ‘Feel It Too’: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 20

Seminal Chicago group Ten City is stronger than ever, releasing gem after gem after a 25-year-long hiatus – now uplifting the audience with ‘Feel It Too‘, an absolute joyous piece out via Ultra Records.

House music always favored blissful piano chords and heavenly vocals, two things Ten City never lacked. On ‘Feel It Too’, they set a celebratory tone with a rolling, groove-driven beat which gets more intense as the volume turns up for the drop. The chanted vocal snippet and Byron Stingily‘s powerful and unearthly voice paired with the catchy keys equal a well-working recipe again. With his additional energy boost, the song gives a striking urge to keep our feet moving, creating a feel-good atmosphere that the world is in desperate need of.

Ten City re-emerged earlier this year and announced a brand new album titled ‘Judgement‘, coming on June 18. About the upcoming LP, Byron said in an interview:

“Sometimes with music you get so caught up in it and you’re doing it to make a living. With this album, neither one of us had to do it so we could make money from it. I feel that this album had a chance to come out of just joy. We’re doing it because it’s something that we love to do and not something we have to do.”

The official artwork and tracklist for their fifth studio album has been revealed, as well as other heart-warming news. Marshall Jefferson answered whether there were any plans to tour and do live shows once venues re-open:

“We got it all planned out, just in case things ligthen up a little [… ]the specifics of the instrumentation and how we are gonna get it done, how we are gonna rehearse. Everything.”

Hopefully the world can experience the positive vibes pioneering Ten City brings on stage once life returns to normalcy, but until then elevate your soul with ‘Feel It Too’ below!

‘Judgement’ tracklist: 1.Be Free (Emmaculate & Shannon Chambers Mix) 2.Love Is Just A Game 3.Feel It Too 4.Better Man 5.Judgement 6.Come Together 7.Devotion (DJ Spen & Thommy Davis Remix) 8. That’s The Way Love Is 9. Devotion (Marshall Jefferson Remix) 10. Summer Of Love

Image Credit: Neighbourhood Press