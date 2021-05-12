The Chemical Brothers share new mix for Sonos Radio residency: Listen

As part of their residency for Sonos Radio, an internet radio service, The Chemical Brothers have dropped their second ever mix titled ‘Psychetronic Mix’ on their Radio Chemical show.

The legendary duo’s first mix came back in March of this year, a dub mix which channeled their love of dub music and showed an insight into what some of their inspirations as musicians were, and this new mix showcases the very best in experimental electronic, debuting yesterday (11 May) on their Sonos Radio HD Station. With these mixes, they are giving personal insights into their own tastes through expertly curated one hour shows, allowing us to revisit some classics and also discover new music that people may not have heard yet.

“The “psychetronik mix “ is a self defined genre, the point where musique concrete and psychedelic rock mix, where serious academic electronic composition merges with a more human sensibility. It features legends such as Delia Derbyshire, Pierre Henry and Morton Subotnick as well as many other pioneers at the frontiers of sound. Many of these records were discovered on tour, hunting through dusty record crates for a sleeve with an interesting equipment list or an intriguing description or a familiar name such as Tom Oberheim. Some found closer to home at record shops around the portobello road in west London. We hope you enjoy the journey into sound.” – The Chemical Brothers

If you want to listen direct from Sonos Radio, you can do so here by signing up for a free trial, otherwise you can listen below on Mixcloud.

