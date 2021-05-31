The top songs to expect to hear during this Summer’s festival season

By Juan Llorens 12

After a long year filled with lockdowns, quarantine, and COVID-19, festival season seems to be rising on the horizon. With club shows and smaller festivals taking place around the world, there is hope to be united on the dancefloor again. As festivals around the world release their lineups, we can only wonder what artists will have in store for us. Undoubtedly, there are a few tracks that we can’t wait to hear once again as we will not take them for granted. We have compiled a list of the top ten songs, old and new, to expect at your local electronic festival DJ set this upcoming summer.

Sebastian Ingrosso & Alesso – Calling (Lose My Mind) feat. Ryan Tedder

The Swedes’ hit single ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’ is one track that will overtake every festival. Its anthemic melodies and powerful drops parallel that feeling of accomplishment and victory, something that many festival attendees will feel post-pandemic. As we long for the good old days, ‘Calling’ will take us back to the golden era of electronic dance music. An era where we didn’t frequent the word quarantine as we do today.

Avicii – Levels

“Sometimes I get a good feeling” will be what many people will be screaming at festivals as Avicii‘s ‘Levels’ is a timeless festival necessity. For many people, this song is what brought them into the electronic music realm, and it is one track that you can expect to be played at one set or another. As Avicii’s passing still hits home, many DJs pay homage to the Swede with his hit single. The singable melody will have any crowd uplifted after a year of lockdown.