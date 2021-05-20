Tiësto remix of Paul Oakenfold’s ‘Southern Sun’ turns 19 years old today

By Samantha Reis 27

Great songs are distinguished by their ability to stand the test of time. The best classics were a real hit in their time and remain so, sounding as good today as they did decades ago. But this is only possible when producers are truly magical and able to design musical narratives that are resistant to the attrition employed by this industry in constant rotation and updating. To think of classics like this is to think, without a doubt, of Tiësto.

Where were you 19 years ago? If you’re a true lover of the best dance music, and if you were listening to it back then, you were witnessing the release of one of trance music’s anthems. On May 20, 2002, Tiësto’s emotional remix of Paul Oakenfold‘s ‘Southern Sun’ arrived via Perfecto. The original track was produced by English trance DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold and features the enchanting vocals of Carla Werner. Almost twenty years ago Tiësto remixed this beauty and raised it to its peak. At that time, electronic music, especially trance, was developing at high speed and gaining momentum. The career of the professed king of trance was growing at the same speed and the release of gems like this remix did much to spread his talent. The Dutch artist set many dancefloors on fire that year, especially with his skill in turning each set into a real live show. Many of those performances were highlighted by this iconic remix, which turns 19 today.

Tiësto’s remix boasts an impressive 9 minutes and 45 seconds, a length that is unusual now but which, back in the day, made perfect sense. The nights were long and that’s how you wanted your trance music, to make you dream till you drop. This rendition of ‘Southern Sun’ is a beautiful example of that. The rhythm and beat are fast, consistent and impatient, causing provocative anxiety. The heavenly, high-pitched vocals fit like a glove on this uplifting, dreamy and sonic adventure. The melody develops into a progressive ride that grips and transports us to another dimension. It doesn’t take many minutes to stay in the zone, completely numbed by the spell Tiësto casts on this warm ‘Southern Sun’.The emotions that the tracks arouse confirm that it is still a beautiful dance music today and a strong specimen of the golden age of trance. This remix is still often used in modern times, for example in sets by Markus Schulz or by Armin van Buuren on his ASOT radio show.

Recap below the energy of Tiësto’s remix of Paul Oakenfold’s ‘Southern Sun’.

Image Credit: Michael Linssen / Redferns / Getty Images