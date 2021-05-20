Tomorrowland announces full lineup for Around the World 2021

By Ellie Mullins

Tomorrowland‘s groundbreaking and revolutionary digital festival that took place in lieu of the real thing last year is now back once again for 2021. This year, although the real event is set to take place, it will do so in the last weekend of August and first weekend of September instead, so Tomorrowland is bringing Around the World back to take the place of the original July dates and to ensure that there is not shortage of world class entertainment on that weekend.

Around the World takes place this year from July 16-17, and tickets and packages have already been on sale for a while now (check them all out here) starting from €20 for a festival pass and different-priced ticket packages featuring limited edition Tomorrowland merchandise. In addition to this, Around the World has just unveiled its full lineup, and it features everyone’s favourite DJs within a whole range of genres.

As we go further and further into the lineup, more surprises are uncovered for us. Some highlights include Oliver Heldens playing under his techno alias HI-LO, and he is joined by the likes of Alan Walker, Lost Frequencies and Vini Vici to name just a few. Some new names to the Tomorrowland digital festival space include Koven, Fox Stevenson and Dino Lenny. Genres such as hardstyle are well-represented with acts such as Da Tweekaz vs Ran-D, Angerfist and Headhunterz who will all bring their unique styles and energies to the virtual stage called The Wall, and you will also find techno goodness in the form of Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens and Enrico Sangiuliano to name a few.

Overall, this is proving to be a massive edition yet again, and you can find out more by visiting the website, which has more information and also stage & day splits.

Image credit: Tomorrowland Around the World