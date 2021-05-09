Tomorrowland Around the World: get your tickets to the magical Island Pāpiliōnem

By Samantha Reis 31

A short while ago, Tomorrowland filled People of Tomorrow with ecstasy when they announced the return of their virtual summer edition Around the World. The magical Island Pāpiliōnem is gearing up to once again spread its wings for today’s finest electronic dance music and bring together the huge community of festival-goers on its sacred digital grounds before, hopefully, we can all get together physically as early as later this summer. Honouring Tomorrowland’s founding principles of offering the best electronic music festival to all the world’s music lovers, the 2021 edition of Around the world presents itself full of class, mystery and fantasy. From 16 to 17 July, it will be possible to dive back into an immersive musical experience of the highest quality. Always surrounded by cutting-edge technology, Tomorrowland will open the doors to a three-dimensional world full of the best special effects ever achieved in this environment, in order to transport everyone into a surreal and dreamy sphere. Despite these recent announcements that have got ravers all excited, there is still a lot to discover from Around the World. We still have no information about the magical stages, about the theme, about special guests and the entire lineup, but we already know that we will be able to dance to the sound of world-class artists such as Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, Claptone, Nicky Romero and Tale Of Us. With two months to go until this great two-day event, the question is: How can I secure my place? We’ll explain it all to you.

Festival Passes

If you want to go alone, there are single tickets to enjoy two days of the best music. You will never be exactly alone, because, as is tradition, there will be music lovers from every corner of the world dancing with you, even if virtually.

– Festival Pass costs €20.00 and includes 1 access code to all stages on both days

– Festival Pass + On-Demand Pass costs €25.00 and also includes 1 access code to the Relive Platform where fans can enjoy all the wonderful performances and relive the entire experience once again from Sunday, July 18 until Sunday, August 1

If you want to make this weekend even more special, gather your friends and enjoy the festival together:

– Home Celebration Pass costs €50.00 and includes 1 Festival Pass + 4 On-Demand Passes

Packages

To experience this virtual festival in the most profound way, you can set the mood with various accessories. To do this, Tomorrowland offers groups of friends a variety of specially designed options to take the whole experience to the max.

– People of Tomorrow costs €25.00 and includes 2 exclusive bracelets Around the World 2021 edition, 1 unique event poster and 2 Tomorrowland & Red Bull LED cups/

– Home Party costs €95.00 and includes 4 exclusive bracelets Around the World 2021 edition, 1 unique event poster, 4 Tomorrowland & Red Bull LED cups, 1 gym bag, 1 ice cube shaper, 1 CD – United Through Music, 1 Tomorrowland Dice Game Limited Edition, 1 Tomorrowland Flag, 4 confetti poppers, 1 bandana, 1 bottle opener.

In addition, it is also possible to add one or several exclusive bottles of Solo Vida, Tomorrowland’s own sparkling wine to your options. Not forgetting that it’s all about music, People of Tomorrow can also buy the brand-new Limited Edition Tomorrowland Speaker, now exclusively available in the Around the World Packages. It’s the perfect union of sound quality and elegant design, so you can dance to impressively rich and clear audio.

Start preparing now for this incredible Around the World 2021. Grab your tickets, accessories and gadgets here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland Around the World