Top electronic music books for your reading pleasure

Over the years, there have been a plethora of books written on electronic music. Spanning from informative reads to autobiographies of DJs themselves and everything in between, there’s definitely no shortage of reading material for any electronic music fan, and we’re listing some of the best books out there.

The Secret DJ

Author: Anonymous

‘The Secret DJ’ is a book shrouded in mystery. Written from the perspective of a DJ who isn’t named (although many are pointing towards it being Tim Sheridan), it gives readers a funny, and sometimes depressing real-life account of what it means to be a DJ. Taking us through nights in Ibiza, travel mishaps, tour manager antics and more, there are some spectacular highs, and even more spectacular comedowns. With lots of experience, The Secret DJ has a lot to say, and his anecdotes are pure page turners. If you want a laugh, this book is definitely for you, and if that wasn’t enough, book 2 was also released this year and is available now.

Last Night a DJ Saved My Life: The History of the Disc Jockey

Author: Bill Brewster & Frank Broughton

Taking its name from the Indeep track ‘Last Night a DJ Saved My Life’, this book gives readers a history of DJing. Informative and interesting, it goes into great detail about how DJing began, who was the first DJ and much more. Also following the rise and fall of different subcultures and genres, it’s written by two experienced journalists who spare no details.

128 Beats Per Minute: Diplo’s Visual Guide To Music, Culture and Everything in Between

Author: Thomas Wesley Pentz

There’s no doubt that Diplo is one of the most well-experienced DJs in the scene. Having a hand in multiple genres of electronic music, his book takes readers on a journey from his involvement with reggae to Tel Aviv’s underground electro and techno scene. With interesting anecdotes, tweets, playlists and more packed into these pages, it’s a wild ride from start to finish.