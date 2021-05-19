Winter Music Conference announces full schedule for 2021 edition

By Ellie Mullins 2

After announcing that this year’s Winter Music Conference (WMC) will return this year but in a virtual format, they have unveiled the full lineup for this year’s edition.

Winter Music Conference is a great way to not only get started in the industry with key information that you need to know, but it can also give you a lot of valuable insight directly from some of the industry’s biggest leaders. Usually held on Miami Music Week before Ultra Miami over three days, this year will see it happen across two days from May 20-21. Whether you’re a budding artist or looking to get started in the live events industry – or anything else in between – this year’s lineup has something for everyone.

Presented by Pioneer DJ, Hopin and 5th Dimension, they are partnering with Make it Mariko and AddVirtual for their livestreams. This year’s keynote speakers include Tim Westergreen (cofounder of Pandora), Kevin Lin (cofounder of Twitch), Arabian Price (American rapper best known for being a founding member of NWA), Susan Paley (Droplabs) and also Zach Katz (CEO of Raised In Space). With guest speakers from brands such as Spotify, SoundCloud, Dirtybird and much more, WMC have packed in an unbelievable amount of activities and speakers into just two days.

Day one includes panels on topics such as NFTs, power of playlists and also rebuilding the live events industry after the pandemic. The opening keynote includes ‘The Stranding of the Modern Musician With Tim Westergren’ and closing keynote includes speakers Kevin Lin, Arabian Prince, Susan Paley, and Zach Katz. Throughout the day you will also find artists Claude VonStroke doing talks, along with an after party on Twitch with Ultra Music featuring GATTUSO, Redfield, Marshall Jefferson, and Anabel Englund with an unannounced special guest. Day two presents a virtual showcase of the best new DJ technology, a new music showcase and a Perfect Havoc label showcase. This is all rounded off by a feature of WMC’s vast history spanning over 30 years.

Find the full schedule here along with tickets ($40.00 for general access) and where to view the event.

Image credit: Winter Music Conference blog