Croatian psytrance festival Xistence adds top tier names to stacked 2021 lineup

By Ellie Mullins 12

On July 12-15, Xistence in Croatia is going to be the number one destination for psytrance fans to gather for a holiday and festival experience like no other. This brand new festival aims to gather the best acts in psytrance for days of unforgettable experiences in a tropical location – what more could you ask for?

With everyone looking towards the 2021 festival season, Xistence is no exception and has been rolling out the exciting announcements to gear up festival goers. Following their phase one announcement at the end of last year which included acts such as MR.BLACK, Astrix, Avalon, Tristan and more, they have now unveiled the second phase of names joining them in Croatia, and the roster is huge. Joining previously announced names are Ace Ventura, ESP, Mad Tribe (made up of Mad Maxx and Space Tribe) and many more to ensure that there will be no shortage of good vibes to go around. Also joining those huge additions are GMS, KillerWatts (a special project from Avalon & Tristan), Morten Granau, Skazi, Talpa and Zyce. If that wasn’t enough, a carefully curated lineup of support acts are also bringing everything to Xistence.

Have these names grabbed your attention? Of course they have. All situated on a 1km-long pebble beach with a breathtaking view of the mainland and also Velebit Mountain, it is an epicentre for fun, entertainment and all-night long parties that keep going with the sunrise. Kalypso Club, the oldest club on Zrce Beach with a lot of history, and the glamorous Noa Beach Club play host to all of the above names and more on July 12-15.

Want to get involved? Tickets and packages including apartments, villas, beach houses and more are on sale here, but hurry if you want to get involved as this event is proving to be a fast seller.

Image credit: press