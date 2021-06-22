Skrillex spotted making music in the studio with Chris Lake

By Alshaan Kassam

If one thing is for sure, Skrillex has been heating up 2021 with a series of releases spanning multiple genres. Always a man of surprises, Skrillex was recently spotted in the studio with the one and only legend Chris Lake. Could this mean a potential collaboration incoming? We are all ears for it! After Chris Lake took to his official Instagram to post a story showing a photo of Skrillex, all eyes and ears are on these two talented producers for any updates on a possible collaboration. If Skrillex and Chris Lake are cooking tunes in the studio, we can only hope to hear these unreleased gems soon to take full control of the dancefloor.

After Skrillex recently shared a taste of his unreleased house banger on his social media, this can only mean this legend might be going deep into the realms of house music. With Chris Lake igniting the dancefloors with his distinctive sound, he is on a busy schedule with his upcoming show in Brooklyn on July 16 and 17. As the anticipation begins to build up for the potential collaboration, it is safe to say both of these artists have been revolutionizing the music industry one release at a time. While we can only hope for more surprises from both of these artists, be sure to stay tuned with us as we hear more on this exciting news.

Check out the official screenshot from Skrillex below and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

Image credit: Marilyn Hue