Alan Walker and Imanbek cross paths on new track ‘Sweet Dreams’: Listen

Two of the finest young talents in the scene Alan Walker and Imanbek have joined forces in an explosive collaboration titled ‘Sweet Dreams’.

Alan Walker and Imanbek are certainly two artists who need no introduction. Gaining worldwide fame for breakout hits ‘Faded’ and a remix of SAINt JHN‘s ‘Roses’ respectively, they have both gone on to enjoy success and they’re only just beginning. 2021 has been a great year for both, with Alan Walker releasing a string of singles including ‘Space Melody (Edward Artemyev)’ and ‘Believers’ and his own film titled Aviation Movie on his YouTube channel. Imanbek started the year off with a collaborative EP with superstar pop princess Rita Ora and now continues his string of massive collaborations with this track.

‘Working on a project is always a very emotional part for me, I always do my best to produce the catchiest song possible. So, when it comes to collaborating with such artists as Alan Walker, I think we multiply our chances to succeed as we both bear that experience and ideas in mind. Anyways, it was my pleasure to work with Alan and we’ve been putting our efforts in this track, so I hope you guys will like it!’ – Imanbek

‘Sweet Dreams’ samples the iconic Scatman John track ‘Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop)’, instantly injecting an old nostalgic party feeling into the theme of the track. We already know that seeing these two names together, the track is going to be catchy but the catchy element is taken to new heights thanks to the driving basslines and earth-shaking synths. Also proving to be a fan favourite, not only is it appealing to the core fans of each artist but is radio ready too.

Alongside the track is an impressive music video, which Alan Walker talks about:

‘Shooting the music video was a lot of fun! We add a lot of special effects and sci-fi elements in post production, which makes the shooting process very different from the actual finished product. I also loved incorporating cars as an element, as they’re definitely a big hobby of mine.’

Stream ‘Sweet Dreams’ here and be sure to watch the official music video below.



