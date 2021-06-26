Amelie Lens marks the return of events in Belgium with a five-hour DJ set in August

By Samantha Reis 15

Techno prodigy Amelie Lens will bring her full power to Atomium Open Air, at Arena5 in Belgium on August 14 for an exclusive DJ set. The event will be the first party to be held in Belgium since the pandemic cancelled all shows. It will be a performance not to be missed and full of significance, marking not only Amelie’s return to live events but also the return of public events to Belgium since the health crisis of 2020. This return to events is eagerly awaited by partygoers and all industry players, since the impact the pandemic has had on the cultural and economic sector has hit everyone, with Belgium being no exception.

This isn’t the first time Amelie Lens will be rocking the Atomium. In July 2019, Amelie starred in an incredible set for Cercle, with the Atomium in the background and a generous amount of fans out front. Now, it seems to become possible to feel those emotions and the warmth of the audience again at a very special event for Belgians and techno artist. To make the occasion even more exhilarating, Amelie is inviting artists from her label Lenske to share the stage with her. Before she takes the scene, it will be possible to dance to the sound of two b2b, one by Milo Spykers & Ahl Iver, and the other by AIROD & Farrago. Amelie Lens will once again feel in her element, surrounded by friends and colleagues, creating a techno bubble capable of shaking the floor.

The event will take place at Atomium Open Air, the new outdoor concert area in front of the Atomium at Arena 5, on Saturday, August 14, from 12:00 to 22:00. This is a collaboration between Labyrinth Large and Hangar, which will bring the music back to Brussels. To be able to attend this very special show in person you will have to respect the health protocols in practice at the time, concerning tests and sanitary rules.

Don’t miss these two incredible b2b and Amelie Lens’ exclusive five-hour DJ set and buy your tickets here. Amelie has already added to the excitement around her return by threatening to release many new bombs that you won’t want to miss. Check out all the information on the event page.

Image Credit: Maxime Chermat