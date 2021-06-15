Amsterdam Dance Event reveals first ADE Pro conference speaker names

By Ellie Mullins 38

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is not just all about crazy events day and night. The event also runs a conference which holds interesting topics featuring key speakers, and is the number one business and inspiration platform for those in the electronic industry. Featuring dedicated programming for aspiring producers, tech start-ups, marketing managers and much more, you’ll also find some of your favourite DJs doing talks on a wide range of subjects. Now, ADE have announced the first names set to join them at this year’s ADE Pro conferences. ADE Pro is accessible through a dedicated ticket which is available through the ADE website.

Returning in a non-virtual format this year, they are gearing up for a full return to the canals at the venue of Felix Meritis which has been its home for a while. With a recent green light on events again in the Netherlands, now is the perfect time to get down to business and confirm some special guests which is what they have just done. Their first confirmed guest is no other than deadmau5, aka Joel Zimmerman, and his business partner Dean Wilson who will no doubt offer up some interesting insights from first hand experiences. Next up, future house mainstay Don Diablo will offer some words of wisdom, and internet phenomenons Zaena x Jason Maek make up the artist side of the first phase. In terms of the business side of the industry, Mixcloud CEO and co-founder Nico Perez joins alongside IMPALA chair Helen Smith and AR/VR expert Cortney Harding.

ADE Pro tickets are now available at a special early bird rate which you can view here. They will also be revealing a generous but limited discount code of these tickets during this Thursday’s episode of the monthly ADE in conversation livestream at 5PM CET which you can find out more about here.



Image credit: Amsterdam Dance Event (via Facebook)