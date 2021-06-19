AREA21 release catchy new single ‘Mona Lisa’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Martin Garrix and Maejor‘s AREA21 project is back in full swing much to the delight of fans. After spending some time off from the alias, the duo have reconnected to breathe new life into it and have brought plenty of new music along with it. Returning back to earth, they unleashed the first single ‘La La La’ which was surrounded by a lot of hype and mystery leading up to its release. Next, they released ‘Pogo‘ and now comes ‘Mona Lisa’.

With all these singles, it seems as though they are preparing well for their debut album release which is said (through a press release) to be arriving this fall after some single releases in spring and summer. It also seems as though with this era, they have a clear storyline running through it, allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in not just the fun beats portrayed through the tracks but also an entire new world. ‘Mona Lisa’ is out now, and does an expert job of continuing this storyline.

As expected, the track leans towards the pop realm, whilst retaining the funky electronic vibe which we have come to expect from these new AREA21 songs. Along with the track comes another music video, once again animated by Titmouse. Following their adventures in Las Vegas, the two aliens named M&M take viewers on a trip to Paris, highlighting all the things that they want including worldwide fame which is further portrayed through the catchy lyrics. Another incredible tune to the add to their discography, the AREA21 project is set to dominate the electronic space this year and we are fast approaching the release of their debut album.

Watch the new music video for Martin Garrix & Maejor’s AREA21 ‘Mona Lisa’ down below, and don’t forget to also stream the track here.



Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Facebook)