Armin van Buuren and Sander van Doorn team up for ‘Jonson’s Play’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 3

When the trance genre comes up in conversation, two instantly thought of names are certainly Armin van Buuren and Sander van Doorn. Luckily for fans, they’ve teamed up for a fresh new collaboration titled ‘Jonson’s Play’.

It’s hard to believe that this is the first time that they’re teaming up on a proper collaboration, but it is true. A long time coming with the pair being within the same circle and Sander remixing Armin van Buuren tracks more than once (the decade-and-a-half old remix of ‘Control Freak’ and more recently at the end of April, the remix of Above & Beyond collaboration ‘Show Me Love‘), they’ve finally answered the prayers of trance lovers all over the globe.

If you love the darker, hard-hitting energetic side of the trance spectrum, then ‘Jonson’s Play’ is tailor made just for you. Pulling no punches, it succeeds in ramping up the energy levels and not holding back in any instance. For this one, it leans into the techno influences to help drive the dark themes forward into the limelight, and when techno and trance collide it makes for some superb listening. Masters of productions, Armin van Buuren and Sander van Doorn clearly poured a lot of heart and soul into curating a perfect party banger perfect for the dark clubs or sunset/night time sets (or even at this year’s upcoming ASOT 1000 weekender) at the biggest summer festivals.

We’re hoping that this is the start of many collaborative adventures for van Buuren and van Doorn, but for now you can listen to the tune out via Armada now.



Image credit: Armin van Buuren (via Facebook), Sander van Doorn (via Facebook)