Becky Hill & David Guetta drop official music video for ‘Remember’

By Ouranios Savva 26

British singer-songwriter Becky Hill has been making her presence felt within the industry, with her latest single ‘Remember’ featuring legendary producer/DJ David Guetta, already on course of topping the charts in the UK. Now, the official music video for ‘Remember’ has just been released, creating a visual representation of this vibrant new single.

Looking to capture the vibey essence of this latest track, director Carly Cussan has opted for a performance-led music video, giving Hill a night in like no other. With the music video set in a hyper stylised world of punchy, powerful colours and tongue-in-cheek scenes, Hill is presented with a night in that she will never forget, as there’s a spin making this music video ever more intriguing. The perfectly suited music video provides viewers with a unique experience to say the least, whilst the track itself is destined for nothing but success.

In addition, the release of the music video could not have come at a better timing, with Becky Hill only recently announcing that she will be performing live at the opening game of The Hundred at the Kia Oval in London on July 21st. With the competition seen as a celebration of sport, it comes at a time where lockdown restrictions are expected to be lifted, thus making the occasion even more special. The opening game of The Hundred will also mark the first time a women’s match has started a major sporting event in the UK, and who better to share the power of music than Hill with her upcoming performance.

The success of this collaborative single is already evident, with ‘Remember’ currently sitting in Shazam’s Top 10 and in 2nd spot on iTunes, whilst it is also ever so close to becoming the 2nd highest entry in the Official UK Singles Chart, making it Hill’s 13th Top 40 record to date. With the single lifted from Hill’s upcoming debut studio album release, we could not be more excited for what’s to come from this multi-talented artist. You can check out the music video for ‘Remember’ below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Press Release