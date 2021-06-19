Becky Hill teams up with David Guetta for latest single ‘Remember’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Singer/songwriter and dance music trailblazer Becky Hill has teamed-up with legendary DJ/producer David Guetta for her latest single ‘Remember.’ With Hill’s forthcoming debut album in the works, this collaborative hit is destined for nothing but success! This is further prompted from Hill’s prior releases, with ‘Better Off Without You’ feat. Shift K3Y achieving Certified Platinum, ‘Heaven On My Mind’ achieving Certified Gold, and the also recently released ‘Last Time’ comfortably sitting in the Top 40 charts.

With success following her every move, Hill’s forthcoming album which is currently unnamed, will be the follow-up to the 2019 collection of ‘Get To Know’ where 13 tracks were released and featured a set of her own written singles, as well as guest appearances that she performed on. With the official confirmation as one of 2020’s top 5 most streamed albums by a female artist in the UK, ‘Get To Know’ achieved Certified Gold. This time round, Hill is ready to achieve further success, with the artist herself stating;

“My whole career has built up to this moment! I have a sure-fire single with David Guetta, and an album I’ve spent my whole adult life making finally coming out. I’ve grafted and strived to reach this milestone for a few years now, and my patience has definitely been tested! But it’s definitely been worth the wait, as my creativity and vision for the album has now come to full fruition. It’s been an honour to collaborate with David Guetta on this release too. I feel so proud of the work I’ve created, and so thankful for the team around me who’ve stuck by me throughout this process. To the first of many, and to a very bright future ahead!”

With Guetta needing no introduction, the producer is accurately described as a pioneer within the electronic dance scene. As one of the most influential figures within our community, Guetta has been able to endure the constant changes within the industry, but at the same time redraw borders between genres and in turn reshape the whole dynamics of the industry. Working on ‘Remember’ with Hill further ensures the success of the single with Guetta himself being full of praise for his fellow artist;

“In my opinion, Becky is becoming one of the very rare queens of dance music. She has an incredible voice and it felt so good to go back to house music for this record.”

With Hill blessing her fans alike with one top hit after the other, it comes to no surprise that she is considered as one of Britain’s most in-demand musical exports of the moment. Moreover, the release of ‘Remember’ comes at a perfectly fitted time, with the artist singing The National Anthem at the 2021 FA Cup Final at Wembley, whist also gearing up for her latest tours in the UK and Ireland. Tickets can be purchased via the official Live Nation website.

Out now via EKO Records/Polydor, ‘Remember’ by Becky Hill and David Guetta can be streamed below on Spotify and other platforms here. Let us know what you think of this latest single in the comments section.

Image Credit: Press