Brey releases Cosmic Wire debut single, ‘Getaway Car’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 22

Multi-talented singer/songwriter Brey, real name Aubrey Greeley, has just released her first-ever single on Cosmic Wire, titled ‘Getaway Car.’ Classically trained cello player, bassist and guitarist, there is no end to what the California-based artist can achieve. However, looking for a way to escape her inner demons, this track is the perfect way of showcasing the impact that mental illness can have in today’s society, but at the same time offer a means of comfort through Brey’s empowering vocals and the one clear message that there is always light at the end of tunnel.

With a dark, hearting and slamming essence throughout the song, Brey “wanted to capture those raw emotions of what it’s like living with these (mental) issues,’ and there is no better way of resonating with her audience through the meaningful lyrics in ‘Getaway Car.’ Released on Cosmic Wire, the head of the label BLAZAR added his own respective touches for a Lo-Fi remix of this latest single.

Having worked alongside the production team members of influential artists such as the Pixies, U2, Collective Soul and Pink, the award-winning songwriter BLAZAR warps ‘Getaway Car’ into the electro pop spectrum via his signature synth and vocal work which accompanies the remix.

With the one clear message that hope always exists, and that no matter what someone may be going through at a certain point in their life, the option of escape will always be presented, ‘Getaway Car’ came to life through Brey’s own experiences with mental illness, and with the artist herself sharing the following;

“Having hit some of my lowest moments in life with these mental health issues, I really wanted to capture those raw emotions of what it’s like living with these issues through lyrics such as, ‘I’m dodging daggers through my mind’s minefield.’ By sharing ‘Getaway Car’ with people, I wanted to give the message of hope and escape. That where you may be, isn’t where you have to stay.”

Taking the single one step further, the remix of ‘Getaway Car’ looks at elevating this already inspiring hit, whilst at the same time, BLAZAR could not be any more proud of his work with Brey, with the Cosmic Wire head commenting on the remix:

“I love dichotomies in music. I wanted this to be this laid back kind of organic lounge-ish type of vibe; more “in your head” than the hit the pavement driven and linear path of the original. This song really has a special place in my heart being the co-writer with Aubrey on the track. It was ton of fun to re-imagine.”

You can check out both the original and remix version of ‘Getaway Car’ on Spotify below, with stream availability here. Let us know what you think of this full of sentimental value track in the comments section.

Image Credit Blazar & Brey (Press)